Israeli and U.S. air forces began a joint exercise on Sunday night as part of the "Juniper Oak" series of drills.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the exercise includes several scenarios such as attacking strategic depth targets, achieving air superiority in space, and cyber defense against a variety of threats.

“In addition, aerial refueling will be carried out using American refueling planes and with the participation of a KC46 refueling plane,” the IDF statement said.

“The exercise continues and strengthens the operational cooperation between the armies and takes place as part of the series of exercises of the IDF with the Central Command of the U.S. Army,” it added.

Earlier in March, the U.S. Air Force carried out the “Red Flag” exercise with the participation of the Israeli Air Force. The exercise, which lasted two weeks, was held at the U.S. Air Force Base in Nellis, Nevada.

Last January, the “Juniper Oak” exercise became the largest joint drill held by the Israeli forces together with the U.S. CENTCOM. It involved over 140 aircraft, 12 naval vessels, and artillery systems from both nations.