The terrorist was armed with explosives and an improvised weapon and set out to attack soldiers and civilians

Another attempted terrorist attack was averted near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tsuf (Halamish).

The IDF soldiers neutralized a terrorist, who exited a car with an explosive device in his hand attempting to attack a military checkpoint. According to a security source, the terrorist managed to throw an explosive device and fire several bullets at the fighters, who shot him dead.

"IDF forces today (Monday) eliminated an armed terrorist who arrived at a military checkpoint near the settlement of Neve Tsuf from the direction of Nahaliel in Benjamin. The terrorist was armed with explosives and an improvised weapon and set out to attack soldiers and civilians. The fighters who recognized the terrorist responded by firing and he was eliminated," the IDF statement said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678334745782960128 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

There were no reports of casualties on the Israeli side.

This is a developing story.