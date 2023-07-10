English
West Bank: IDF looking into claims of Palestinians firing rockets from Jenin area

Palestinan gunmen attend a funeral in Jenin, West Bank.
The Jenin-based 'Al Ayash' brigade claims it launched two rockets toward the Israeli settlement of Shaked

The IDF said Monday it was looking into claims that Palestinians fired rockets from the Jenin region toward the Shaked settlement in the northern West Bank.

In the midst of heightened tensions surrounding the Jenin refugee camp, the "Al Ayash" brigade said it fired two rockets from the area toward the Israeli settlement of Shaked - yet another attempt to launch homemade rockets from the area in recent weeks, if confirmed.

