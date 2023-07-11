Israeli forces say homemade rockets from Jenin contained no explosives

A Palestinian terrorist group calling itself the Al-Ayyash Battalion, associated with the armed wing of Hamas, took responsibility for the attack

Israeli bomb disposal experts announced on Tuesday that rockets launched from the West Bank city of Jenin contained no explosive charges. The two homemade projectiles were fired towards the Israeli community of Shaked on Monday.

A Palestinian terrorist group calling itself the Al-Ayyash Battalion, associated with the armed wing of Hamas, had announced that it was responsible for the rockets. A video posted by the terrorist group on Telegram showed the firing of projectiles towards the Israeli community, but not the launch.

An investigation launched by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said two tripods and two remnants of improvised rockets were found near the Jewish community of Shaked, confirming the claims of the terrorist group. The two iron tubes found had no rocket head or fins on the back, indicating that the homemade projectile could not have traveled more than five meters.

The terror group claimed to have launched several rockets at settlements and towns in northern Israel in recent months. Although these rocket attacks were unsuccessful, debris from a rocket was found on Sunday in the northern town of Ram-On.

Israeli Army Rocket fragments found by the Israel Defense Forces.

The Hamas battalion had previously published a video showing an attempt to launch rockets towards Ram-On, near Afula. In the official message on Telegram, the terrorists wrote "as part of the preparation, development and breaking of the equation with the occupation, we succeeded in launching two 'Qassam 1' missiles towards Ram-On."

"We tell the occupation and the settlers that soon Qassam rockets will fall on your heads throughout the West Bank region", the terrorist group threatened.