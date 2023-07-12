Israeli forces arrest 9 suspects throughout West Bank

Israel says the security operation was met with heavy resistance, including explosives and Molotov cocktails, and at least two Palestinians were wounded

Israeli security forces conducted a joint operation throughout the West Bank overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, arresting nine wanted persons. Palestinian militants were wounded, after crowd dispersal measures were deployed.

Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel border police also confiscated weapons and military equipment during the arrests. Palestinians attacked the security forces with explosives, Molotov cocktails, fireworks and stones.

During the arrest of a man in the city of Qalqilya, Molotov cocktails, explosives and stones were thrown at the Israeli security forces, who responded with crowd dispersal measures; one of the suspects was wounded as a result.

In the Dheisheh refugee camp in the West Bank, explosives and Molotov cocktails were also thrown at the Israeli security forces that responded with crowd dispersal measures and live fire. One suspect was wounded and two wanted persons were arrested; military equipment was also discovered and confiscated.

The Israeli forces also operated in the Qalandia refugee camp where they confiscated weapons; security forces were pelted with stones as they left the camp.

In the villages of Bal’a, Jebel Shamali, Al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya, Khobar and al-Dawha, six wanted men were arrested. There were reports of gunfire and stone throwing.

It was revealed in April that Iran's Quds Force was recruiting residents of the West Bank as operatives to carry out terrorist attacks in Israel. Lebanese terror group Hezbollah has also been accused of smuggling the weapons for use against Israelis.