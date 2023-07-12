Explosions on Israel-Lebanon border: 3 Hezbollah fighters wounded - report

Sources say that 15 Hezbollah supporters were on the border, and Israeli security forces were attempting to push them back

Sources told i24NEWS that 15 Hezbollah supporters were on the border, and Israeli security forces were attempting to push them back. Crowd dispersal methods were reportedly used, resulting in three wounded.

Apparently a small drone was used to drop a smoke bomb to remove the gathering on the border, as well as live fire. Lebanese media reported that Hezbollah placed its forces along the border on high alert, following the incident.

An incident was reported, where fireworks were used and a resulting fire caused several mine explosions, with the wind blowing the smoke towards Lebanon. Live fire was shot into the air as a riot dispersal method. Military and firefighting forces were called to the field.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson released a statement, saying an attempt to attack the barrier on the border was thwarted. However, it did not specify the identify of the "suspects."

"A number of suspects approached the border fence with Lebanon earlier today (Wed) and tried to sabotage the barrier area," the statement said the IDF were able to quickly identify the assailants and "used measures to keep them away."

The statement concluded that "the IDF will continue to act in order to prevent any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel and damage to the border fence." The spokesperson highlighted that non-lethal crowd dispersal methods were used.