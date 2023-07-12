Former Israeli PM to i24NEWS: If Hezbollah attacks, it will be met by a 'unified country'

Israel marks 17 years since the Second Lebanon War, as tensions run high with Hezbollah across the northern border

Marking 17 years since the Second Lebanon War, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert spoke with i24NEWS about heightened tensions between Hezbollah and the Jewish state, giving his perspective on the situation with experience in dealing with the Lebanese terror group.

Fears of escalation between Hezbollah and the IDF – reminiscent of the 34-day conflict in 2006 when Olmert was the Israeli premier and which was considered to be the first round of the Iran-Israel proxy war – have increased over the recent months. There have been brief exchanges between Hezbollah operatives and Israeli soldiers on Israel's northern border and the head of the terror group Hassan Nasrallah has suggested that its southern neighbor was weakening on all fronts.

“What I knew then, which disturbed me for quite a time, was that we lost deterrence against Hezbollah years before, and we had not restored it," Olmert recalled to i24NEWS.

"So we had to do something that would quiet them down for some time.”

“We have to recognize that for the last 17 years, Hezbollah hasn’t done anything. We have brought safety and security for people living in northern Israel for 17 years," he continued.

“It has been a strategic achievement for us. We haven't destroyed Hezbollah, and they've been assisted over the years by the Iranians, Syrians, and others… but I’m not certain they are anxious to engage in a military confrontation with Israel.”

Amid months-long unrest across Israel over the government's proposed judicial overhaul, Nasrallah has warned of a "big war" and stressed that the situation in the Middle East has changed in the last two decades,

“Israel has been weakened by the actions of the government, there’s no question about it," Olmert charged. "The demonstrations, divisions – a polarization of Israeli society to such an extent, and it’s something that is entirely a result of government actions, which have been reckless and irresponsible, and it’s something that must be changed.”

“However, I want to advise everyone – in the event the Hezbollah tries to push it one step further, they'll be met by a unified country with a strong army," he assured.

"And I'm not certain Nasrallah is prepared to go through a similar experience to the one he had [in 2006] when he said, 'Had I known even one percent of the Israeli reaction, I wouldn’t have started [the war].’ I suggest to him to take into consideration [a reaction] would be even harsher and more devastating on the behalf of Israel.”