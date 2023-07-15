Israel Defense Forces warn of possible accomplice, carries out search for other suspects

Israeli security forces arrested a terrorist suspect in the West Bank community of Asa'el, south of Mount Hebron. Mere minutes earlier the Home Front Command raised an alarm of a possible infiltration.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned the local residents that there may be a possible accomplice, and a search for other suspects was still being carried out, according to local Israeli media there were no casualties.

"Under the direction of the Supreme Leader, Iran has been leading a worldwide terror campaign, with an unprecedented scope, targeting Israelis and Jews around the world,” Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday, toward the end of an official visit to Azerbaijan.

“There were more than 50 attempted attacks in the past year, most of which have already reached a high level of maturity and were thwarted at the last minute. Thanks to our security system, thanks to close cooperation with many countries, and thanks to the understanding that Iran is a global threat, we prevented these attempts and saved human lives,” Gallant added.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told i24NEWS on Wednesday that he doesn't expect a military confrontation between the IDF and the Iranian-funded Hezbollah in the near future, despite heightened tensions. He added that the terror group would be met with a "unified country" if it did attack.

This a a developing story...