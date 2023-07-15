During tour of Shebaa farms by Lebanese lawmaker, Israeli security forces use dispersal measures to remove the gathered people in the area also known as Har Dov

During a tour of the Shebaa farms by a Lebanese lawmaker, accompanied by local journalists, it was reported that Israeli security forces pushed the crowd back with stun grenades. UNIFIL and Lebanon’s army were also on the scene.

JALAA MAREY / AFP An observation tower of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) near the military base of Har Dov on Mount Hermon, a strategic and fortified outpost at the crossroads between Israel, Lebanon, and Syria, on August 16, 2021.

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson confirmed that soldiers on Saturday used crowd dispersal measures, including firing into the air. The statement said a number of suspects crossed the blue line in the area also known as Har Dov.

The IDF said the crowd had initially refused to evacuate the area, but the suspects eventually returned to Lebanese territory. This follows months of heightened tensions at the Israel-Lebanon border.

Over two months ago, Hezbollah set up an outpost on Israeli territory. It dismantled one of two tents, and were still negotiating a deal for the second to be taken down, according to Arab media.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati reportedly said on Tuesday that Lebanon wanted a full demarcation of its border with Israel, adding “we are working diligently to resolve the tent issue diplomatically," as response to Israeli demands presented by the UN's Head of Mission and Force Commander Aroldo Lázaro.

There have been brief exchanges between the Iranian-funded Hezbollah and Israeli soldiers on the border. The terror group's chief Hassan Nasrallah previously warned of a "big war,” adding on Wednesday that if Israel were to act in a military confrontation, "we won't sit in silence."

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert spoke to i24NEWS, also on Wednesday, saying he doesn't expect a military confrontation in the near future, despite heightened tensions. He added that if the Hezbollah terror group did attack, it would be met by a "unified country.”