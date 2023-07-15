Cypriot probe backs Mossad claims of Iranian terror plot

Iranian assassin tried recruiting others in the Turkish north Cyprus

A Cyprus police investigation backed up claims by Israel’s Mossad spy service that an Iranian-backed hit squad planned to kill Israelis and other Jews in the east Mediterranean island nation, an official said Friday.

Late in June, Mossad revealed new details about the thwarting of the terrorist cell in Cyprus, including the disclosure of the head of the Iranian cell, Youssef Shahbazi Abbasalilo, who was sent from Iran to Cyprus to carry out the attack against an Israeli businessman.

"In a unique thwarting operation on Iranian soil, the Mossad put its hand on the head of the cell, who gave a detailed confession during the investigation, thanks to which the cell of the attack in Cyprus was exposed and dismantled," the agency said in a statement.

The unnamed security official told the Associated Press news agency that local security services tracked Abbasalilo following information from “friendly intelligence services.”

Subsequent probes into his activities indicated that a plot for such killings was indeed in place, with at least one person on a hit list, the official was cited by AP as saying.

According to the official, Abbasalilu initially attempted to set up base and recruit others in the divided island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, where its internationally recognized authorities have no access.