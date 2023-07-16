The man is in serious to critical condition, his two daughters are lightly wounded by shrapnel

A shooting attack was reported in the West Bank's Tekoa Junction near Jerusalem on Sunday morning.

Three people were wounded - a 35-year-old man and his two daughters. They were rushed to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

According to the Magen David Adom emergency service, the shooting was carried out from a passing vehicle. A father and two daughters, aged 14 and 9, were in the attacked car. The man is in serious to critical condition, the girls were lightly hurt by shrapnel.

"The wounded is conscious and in a stable condition with gunshot wounds to the upper body," the hospital spokesman said.

It was later added that he underwent an emergency surgery.

Magen David Adom emergency services Manhunt underway after a shooting attack at the Tekoa Junction in the West Bank, near Jerusalem.

The Israeli military is searching for suspects.

"Shots were fired from a vehicle passing by the Tekoa Junction," the IDF spokesperson said. "IDF soldiers are continuing their search."

Hamas praised the attack saying that it was carried out "in response to the occupation's crimes."

"The resistance in the West Bank continues its strikes against settlers in the West Bank, this time striking in the south of the occupied West Bank at the Tekoa Junction near the city of Bethlehem," the terror group's spokesman Hazem Qassem said.