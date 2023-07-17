Israel's DM Gallant warned of threat to IDF readiness due to reservists’ protests

Gallant and Halevi reportedly agreed to raise the issue with Netanyahu in the coming days

Some 800 veterans of the Shin Bet domestic security service on Sunday evening in a letter warned Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if the legislative process concerning the judicial overhaul continues, it would pose an "immediate danger to the security of the state."

The letter signed by “Veterans of the General Security Service for the Defense of Democracy” comes amid a growing number of reservists refusing to serve in protest against the advancement of the coalition’s judicial reform.

Last week, The New York Times reported that at least 180 pilots and reservists have already informed their commanders directly that they will stop serving if the parliament votes to abolish the reasonableness clause that allows courts to invalidate government and ministers’ decisions based on their “reasonableness.”

On Sunday morning, another letter was sent to the commander of the IDF elite commando unit, in which over 400 active reservists in addition to those who have already retired threatened to stop their voluntary service if the legislation is passed.

On Sunday evening, Ynet revealed that Gallant convened an “emergency discussion” with the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and senior defense officials about the possible threat to the army readiness due to reservists’ protests. According to the report, at the end of the meeting Gallant and Halevi agreed to raise the issue with Netanyahu in the coming days to relay the concerns over the negative impact of the judicial overhaul on military readiness.