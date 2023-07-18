IDF Chief: Anyone calling for non-mobilization harms the army and security of Israel

The Israeli army head, Herzi Halevi, gives a stern warning at the Knesset, and calls to 'maintain our readiness and cohesion'

Israel’s military chief of staff Herzi Halevi participated in a Foreign Affairs and Security Committee at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, warning of the harms that could arise from reservists who oppose the judicial reform.

"The security challenges require us to be highly prepared, our imperative is to maintain our readiness and cohesion. Those who call for non-mobilization harm the IDF and the security of the country," Halevi stated.

The Knesset committee was chaired by Likud lawmaker Yuli Edelstein, coming at the backdrop of a large “day of resistance” throughout the Jewish state. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief had already called on reservists not to use refusal of their missions as a form of protest

"These last few days force us to focus on the security mission and the cohesion that supports it. In today's reality, we don't have the authority not to respond to every challenge and mission,” Halevi said last week, on July 9.

On Sunday, some 800 veterans of the Shin Bet domestic security service sent a warning to Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if the legislative process of the judicial reform continued, it would pose an "immediate danger to the security of the state."

The warning was sent as a letter, signed by “Veterans of the General Security Service for the Defense of Democracy.” It came as a growing number of reservists refused to serve in protest against the advancement of the coalition’s judicial reform.