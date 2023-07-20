Police are treating the incident as suspected terror attack

Police arrested a suspect after a man in his 30s was seriously wounded in a reported stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Gilo neighborhood on Thursday.

The suspect fled the scene. A military helicopter was deployed to assist the mahnunt.

The background of the attack is being investigated. According to the victim, he was stabbed by a man of Arab origin.

The wounded was evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment. The Magen David Adom emergency service said the man was unconsious when their paramedics arrived on the scene. He was "lying on his back with several stab wounds" and a knife was still stuck in his back.

According to the hospital's spokesperson, the victim is in "a very serious and unstable condition." After an initial assessment he was transferred to the operating room.