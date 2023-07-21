West Bank: IED shrapnel wounds an Israeli, evacuated to hospital

Rescue Without Borders say the explosion was in the Gush Etzion area and the wounded was evacuated to Shaare Zedek

An Israeli was wounded by an IED in the Gush Etzion area of the West Bank. The man was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, according to Israel's Rescue Without Borders.

On Thursday night, an Israeli man was severely wounded by a stabbing attack in Jerusalem that was being treated as a terror incident by the police. The suspect was arrested after a manhunt was carried out that included a helicopter.

The wounded man on Thursday was also evacuated to Shaare Zedek. According to the hospital's spokesperson, the victim arrived in "a very serious and unstable condition." And after the surgery his condition remained "very serious," so the man was sedated and taken to the intensive care unit.

