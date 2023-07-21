1,142 Air Force reservists, including hundreds of pilots, call on the government to 'strengthen the trust in the judicial system by all parts of society'

Over 1,100 Israeli Air Force (IAF) reservists issued a letter on Friday announcing the suspension of their volunteer duties in protest of the government’s controversial judicial overhaul plans.

In the letter addressed to ministers, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and IAF Chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the 1,142 active duty reservists called on the government to “reach broad agreements” on the judicial reforms and “strengthen the trust in the judicial system by all parts of society, and preserve its independence.”

Many reservists have been warning in recent months they will not serve in protest of the judicial overhaul – charging that it would make Israel an undemocratic state – as IDF officials have said the growing phenomenon could affect national readiness against regional enemies.

“Legislation that allows the government to act in an extremely unreasonable manner will harm the security of the State of Israel, will cause a loss of trust, and a violation of my consent to continue risking my life, and will lead, with deep sorrow and no choice, to suspending my volunteer reserve duty,” the reservists said in their letter.

In response, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the military was looking into the signatories and would “examine the meanings accordingly.”

“The security of the citizens of the State of Israel rests on the standing and reserve servicemembers, these are the best of our people and we are full of appreciation for their contribution,” Hagari said in a statement.

“Not reporting for reserve duty harms the IDF and the security of the state,” he continued, adding that in recent days, “damage to the cohesion [of the military] is already evident, the repair of which will take a long time.”