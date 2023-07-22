English
Israeli soldiers thwart knife attack at West Bank border crossing

The knife dropped to the ground by the attacker
The terrorist was forced to drop his knife to the ground and surrendered without incident

Israeli security forces on Saturday thwarted an attempted stabbing attack at a West Bank border crossing.  

The terrorist, a Palestinian resident of Jenin, ran towards Israeli troops manning the Gilboa border crossing brandishing a knife. 

The soldiers responded by shooting into the air to deter the would-be assailant.

The terrorist hurled the knife to the ground and was apprehended by the soldiers without further resistance. 

