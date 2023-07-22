Israeli soldiers thwart knife attack at West Bank border crossing
Israeli security forces on Saturday thwarted an attempted stabbing attack at a West Bank border crossing.
The terrorist, a Palestinian resident of Jenin, ran towards Israeli troops manning the Gilboa border crossing brandishing a knife.
The soldiers responded by shooting into the air to deter the would-be assailant.
The terrorist hurled the knife to the ground and was apprehended by the soldiers without further resistance.
