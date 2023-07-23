Ex-Mossad chief calls to halt judicial reform in the face of Iranian threat

He also called on anti-reform activists to stop threatening to suspend their voluntary military service if the Knesset passes the bill

Former chief of Israel’s Mossad spy agency Yossi Cohen called for the suspension of the legislative process of the judicial reform promoted by the government in order to restore dialogue.

In his op-ed published Sunday in the Yediot Ahronoth newspaper Cohen called the judicial overhaul controversy an “unprecedented challenge” for Israel.

“The past few months have been, for me personally, an unprecedented challenge in my 42 years of involvement in national security – first in the IDF, as a soldier and field commander, then in Mossad where I held various operational positions until becoming chief, and finally as chief of the national security staff - to bring about a fairer bargaining process. Unfortunately, those efforts — mine and those of others around the country — have not been successful,” Cohen wrote.

He also called on anti-reform activists to stop threatening to suspend their voluntary military service if the Knesset passes the bill. According to Cohen, it is weakening and endangering “Israel's national security force in the immediate term.”

“At a time when the Iranian threat looms over us on multiple fronts, we must ensure that Israel's security force is not compromised," the former Mossad chief stressed.

He called for the suspension of the legislative process on the judicial reform and resuming talks to reach a broad agreement on the issue.

"As a member of the ninth generation in Israel, grandson and son of underground resistance fighters, founders and builders of the country, and as an individual inspired by a loving and welcoming Judaism, by determined leaders, liberals and democrats, those who, like me, believe in an inseparable union between democracy and Judaism, I call for the immediate and urgent suspension of the legislative process and the opening of a dialogue between the different groups, representing different opinions, with the aim of achieving the national consensus that has existed for years."