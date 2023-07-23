IDF chief Halevi warns: Israel 'won't exist' if army not cohesive

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tells soldiers that there needs to be a 'high readiness for war and internal and external cohesion'

Israel’s military chief Herzi Halevi warned in a letter published Sunday, tell soldiers if the army won’t be “strong and cohesive" then the Jewish state “won’t exist as a nation in the region.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff opened his letter with the army’s mission, “to defend the country, to win the war, to ensure its existence.” He defined the strength as coming from “the high readiness for war and the internal and external cohesion.”

“The IDF was born in a time of crisis, out of the need to ensure the existence of the State of Israel. This purpose has not changed even today,” Halevi explained.

IDF Spokesperson Israel's army chief of staff Herzi Halevi conducts a security assessment along the Israel-Lebanon border, with the commander of the Northern Command and other army officials.

In regards to “the assessment of the situation;” the IDF chief brought up the recent security incidents, saying that “the urgent outweighs the important.” He added, “we worked to stay out of the controversy, but given its intensity in Israeli society, we got caught up in it and cohesion was damaged. It is our duty to prevent the cracks from expanding.”

Halevi then called “the essence of the dispute” as legitimate, though that was not what he wanted to address, detailing those dangerous cracks as a soldier “thinking that an Air Force pilot will not help him because of that dispute.”

Kobi Gideon (GPO) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

“We grew up on the brotherhood of warriors,” the IDF Chief of Staff brought historical examples from previous wars, and the latest helicopter pilots that assisted in a Jenin counterterror operation, stating “we will always fight together, help each other and above all protect the citizens of Israel.”

“Service in the IDF is a duty that is a great privilege, both conscription and reserves. If we do not have a strong and cohesive army, if the best do not serve in the IDF - we will no longer be able to exist as a country in the region,” Halevi warned.

“Therefore, none of the servants have the right to say that they will no longer serve, and we do not have the right not to show up or to refuse an order or call,” the IDF head declared, “I call on all reservists, even in these complex days, to separate civil protest from security service and report to duty. The calls for insubordination hurts the IDF.”

“I appreciate everyone, even those who made a difficult decision with a heavy heart and signed with a trembling hand that they would not appear; I urge them to return to service”

The Chief of Staff wanted to ensure that the decision shouldn't be criticized, remembering “all that they did for the country, for us and with us.”

“We don't have other people and we don't have another IDF.”

"It is not too late to correct. It must be fixed, because there is no other way without internal and external cohesion. This is the responsibility of all of us; And first and foremost is my personal responsibility as Chief of Staff.”