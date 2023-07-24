Israeli security forces arrest 17 in West Bank, demining the area

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say 10 IEDs were neutralized in the Nur Shams refugee camp, as part of the counterterror operation

Israeli security forces uncovered a minefield during an overnight counterterror operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem in the West Bank. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said 17 wanted persons were arrested.

The operation involved the IDF, the Border Police, and heavy engineering vehicles. More than 10 explosives were discovered, some of which had been planted in the ground, as was the case in Jenin.

Terrorists activated several explosives as Israeli security forces carried out the operation, but no soldiers were injured. Violent clashes broke out between armed Palestinian gunmen and the IDF. Weapons were also confiscated during the counterterror raid.

According to the Palestinian authorities, four people were wounded by Israeli fire and nine others by shrapnel. Their condition was not immediately known, and it was not clear whether the shrapnel wounds were caused by IDF fire or explosive devices detonated by terrorists.

Images broadcasted by Palestinian media showed the explosion of several large IEDs as Israeli security forces advanced through the streets of Nur Shams. The IDF have used heavily armored D9 bulldozers during their operations in the West Bank to clear the streets of hidden explosives, allowing troops to proceed safely and make arrests.

The IDF also denied allegations that it had reached an agreement with the Palestinian Authority not to enter Jenin. It affirmed that it was ready to intervene at any time and on any front requiring an operation.