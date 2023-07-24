IDF forces are blocking roads and scanning the area for suspects

An Israeli civilian bus was hit by bullets in the West Bank village of Huwara on Monday evening, the Israeli military said.

"A shooting attack on a bus happened a short time ago in the area of Huwara village in the Shomron division. No injuries, the bus was damaged," the IDF spokesperson said.

At least six shots were fired at the the bus, according to pictures and footages from the scene. IDF forces are blocking roads and scanning the area for suspects.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1683554909642276867

This is a developing story.