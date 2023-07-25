IDF neutralize 3 terrorists of drive-by shooting in West Bank

Israeli security forces respond to a shooting attack near the city of Nablus, neutralizing the assailants

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers Tuesday morning neutralized three terrorists who shot at them from a vehicle, in the West Bank city of Nablus. There were no Israeli casualties.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, the soldiers were forced into contact with the armed terrorists. An armed man got out of a vehicle and started shooting at a defense patrol.

Within the vehicle, the IDF forces located and confiscated an array of weapons, including three M-16 rifles, a handgun, ammunition and other military equipment.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit M-16 Rifles, a handgun, ammunition, a magnifying scope, body armor, and other military equipment confiscated by the IDF from Palestinian terrorists.

The night before, an Israeli civilian bus was riddled with bullets while driving through the West Bank village of Huwara. There were no casualties, only the vehicle was damaged.

This is a developing story....