IDF neutralize 3 terrorists of drive-by shooting in West Bank
Israeli security forces respond to a shooting attack near the city of Nablus, neutralizing the assailants
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers Tuesday morning neutralized three terrorists who shot at them from a vehicle, in the West Bank city of Nablus. There were no Israeli casualties.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
According to the IDF Spokesperson, the soldiers were forced into contact with the armed terrorists. An armed man got out of a vehicle and started shooting at a defense patrol.
Within the vehicle, the IDF forces located and confiscated an array of weapons, including three M-16 rifles, a handgun, ammunition and other military equipment.
The night before, an Israeli civilian bus was riddled with bullets while driving through the West Bank village of Huwara. There were no casualties, only the vehicle was damaged.
This is a developing story....