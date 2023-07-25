Tensions build on Israel-Lebanon border, with spotting of fully equipped Hezbollah soldiers

A day prior, the Iranian-funded Lebanese terror group’s leader rejoiced in what he called the ‘worst day in the history of the Zionist entity’

Armed Hezbollah operatives in full gear and uniforms conducted a patrol this morning on the Israel-Lebanon border, near Moshav Dovev in the Upper Galilee.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were rushed to the scene at the time of the incident, particularly of concern after recent events on the border and in Israeli society.

The Iranian-funded terrorist group in Lebanon declared that Israel was "on the brink of collapse,” referring to divisions in Israeli society over judicial reform, particularly after passage of its first legislation on Monday.

"Today, in particular, is the worst day in the history of the Zionist entity, as some of its members say," Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech, "this is what puts it on the road to collapse, fragmentation and disappearance.”

A week prior, on July 17, Hezbollah released a six-minute propaganda video, simulating an attack on an Israeli military base on the northern border with Lebanon, to mark the 17th anniversary of the 2006 Second Lebanon War. It was meant to show off the terror group’s elite Radwan commando unit.

Former Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat shared his insight with i24NEWS about the tensions on the border, saying “the policy of containment usually includes offensive military activities, but it is kept secret and is being implemented under the radar.”

"Thanks to the deterrence that was achieved in the Second Lebanon War of 2006, and has proven itself and is still proving itself,” the Israeli official confided, likening the current tensions as a “war of attrition.”

“Israel must remain alert, for the possibility of this attrition slipping into an armed confrontation that gets out of control,” Ben-Shabbat warned.