IDF chief Herzi Halevi calls for unity to defend Israel amid internal unrest over the government's controversial judicial overhaul

In the aftermath of the Israeli parliament’s passing of a key judicial overhaul bill the day prior, the IDF warned that if reservists did not report for voluntary duty, "there will be damage."

On Monday, the Israeli parliament passed one of the main judicial reform bills to abolish the reasonableness standard.

"At the current point in time, the IDF is competent. There was an increase in requests to stop reserve service, alongside this, there is a dialogue between commanders and servants," IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

"If reservists do not report for a long time, there will be damage to the army's competence," he warned. "This is a gradual process that will be affected according to the reporting of the reservists."

Earlier this week, some 10,000 reservists from different units of the Israeli army threatened to suspend their voluntary service if the bill was adopted. In addition, over 1,100 Air Force reservists also declared their intention to not report for duty.

In response to the vote and ensuing protests from citizens and reservists alike, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi called for unity to defend Israel and “guarantee the existence of the state," urging that reservists report for duty.

"The days of controversy and crisis require emphasizing the common and the unifying task of defending the country as our deep commitment," Halevi said in a statement.

"The IDF is ready for any challenge, this is our imperative to guarantee the existence of the state. The IDF consists of every soldier, every commander, in the reserves and regular (army), who work together for a common goal," he continued.

"We must bring together the reservists who are very dear to us, whose contribution to the security of the country is great. Even those who made a decision with a heavy heart not to report, the IDF needs you. Only together will we protect our home. We will train, prepare, and do it together. Choose to stand firm in the face of the challenges of this complex time. We have a lot of responsibility."