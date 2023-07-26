IDF conducts arrest in the West Bank, several Palestinians wounded in firefight

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say explosives were thrown while trying to arrest a wanted person in Nablus, activity is ongoing

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an arrest in the West Bank city of Nablus, surrounding the wanted person's house and demanded he turn himself in.

The Israeli security forces were met with explosives being thrown at foot soldiers and their vehicles. They have reportedly said that if the wanted person does not comply, the building will be destroyed.

As a result of a firefight, several Palestinians were wounded by the IDF.

This is a developing story...