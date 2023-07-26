Top Israeli, U.S. officials meet amidst increased internal and external threats

Israel's Defense Minister Gallant met with CENTCOM Commander Kurilla to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and discuss Iranian terrorist activity

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, on Wednesday, to discuss security challenges in the region, particularly the Iranian threat.

A day earlier, Gallant spoke with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin amid heightened internal civil tensions, resulting from a contentious judicial reform. The Israeli leader assured that the Jewish state is a “strong democracy and will remain so in the future.”

The meeting on Wednesday, with the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, along with several other top Israeli and American defense officials, discussed the security-military coordination between Israel and the U.S., particularly in order to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

They had also discussed Iran’s uptick of activity in the Middle East, including funding, training and the transfer of weapons to terrorist organizations in Syria and Lebanon, as well as seizing ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in a heavy response by the United States.

The Defense Ministry’s statement said Gallant emphasized to Kurilla the importance of “continuing military, security and technological cooperation against the growing threats in the region.”

Gallant then “thanked General Kurilla for his contribution to the deep and special relationship between Israel and the U.S. and commitment to preserving and strengthening the qualitative advantage of the Israeli security system.”

This was the fifth meeting between the two, since Gallant took office in 2022.