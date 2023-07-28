Local report says IDF's Intelligence Division sent letters to Israel's prime minister with warnings over recent events, highlighting Iran and Hezbollah

The Israeli army's Intelligence Division repeatedly alerted Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to serious security threats, Ynetnews reported on Friday, according to which four letters were sent to the premier.

The most recent letter came before passing of the Reasonableness bill on Monday, and the Intelligence Division stressed that Israel's enemies, Iran and Hezbollah, see a societal crisis as a historic opportunity to upset the strategic situation in the region.

Intelligence officials further stressed that this danger could have long-term consequences, believing that Israeli deterrence, based on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a close alliance with the United States, a solid economy and strong internal cohesion, has been weakened.

The Intelligence Division admitted that Iran and Hezbollah were closely monitoring the Israeli army's reservist crisis, viewing it as a moment of historic weakness for Israel. The erosion of deterrence is a major concern for the intelligence community.

The IDF Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, also met Netanyahu, and corroborated the Intelligence Division's analysis. According to an assessment from the UN, Iran and Hezbollah prefer to let Israel weaken from within.

However, the Iranian–funded Hezbollah terrorist group, led by Hassan Nasrallah, may also seek to inflame tensions at the risk of several days of fighting against Israel, reportedly convinced that it can push the situation without triggering an all-out war.

Halevi has said that the state of the army remains optimal, despite alarmist reports of erosion in the IDF's competence linked to the refusal of reservists to serve. However, important posts left vacant by those who have announced their refusal to serve remain unfilled, which could prove detrimental in the long term.