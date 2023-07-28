A vehicle with Palestinian license plates sped toward Israeli security forces and fled when the soldiers fired warning shots

An attempted ramming terror attack near the West Bank village of Huwara was reported. A vehicle with Palestinian license plates sped towards Israeli security forces and fled when the soldiers fired warning shots.

"A short while ago, a suspect broke into two IDF checkpoints in the Einabus Square [near Huwara]. The soldiers who were at the scene responded with fire toward the vehicle," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said in a statement.

"IDF soldiers began a pursuit after the suspect, apprehended him, and he was transferred to security forces for further questioning," said the spokesperson, adding there were no Israelis injured.

On Monday, an Israeli civilian bus was shot by Palestinians in Huwara. There were no injuries from the incident, only damage to the vehicle.

Huwara has been a flashpoint for Palestinian terror attacks in the West Bank. Many Israeli drivers in the area, forced to pass through the village to reach other parts of the country, were killed or wounded.

