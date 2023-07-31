Israel conducts first arrest raid in Jenin since major counterterror operation in June

The Israeli security forces arrest a Hamas chief and a senior member from the Jenin Brigades

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) entered Jenin overnight, Sunday to Monday, and arrested the leader of Hamas in the West Bank city.

In addition, the Israeli security forces arrested a senior member of the Jenin Brigades. Live fire was exchanged during the raid. No casualties were reported.

It is the first time Israeli forces entered the West Bank city of Jenin since a major counterterror operation at the end of June, which was the largest in decades. It had left 13 dead and dozens wounded according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, and one IDF soldier was killed.

This is a developing story...