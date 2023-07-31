The Iranian-funded Lebanese terror group is often seen operating on the border with their faces covered, witnesses in Israel report

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers claimed Hezbollah operatives set a field on fire on the Israel-Lebanon border, causing damage to a kiwifruit farm, according to Walla! News.

According to the same soldiers, Hezbollah operatives were regularly seen operating on the border with their faces covered, making it more difficult for tracking and identification. In addition, it was said that the Lebanese terror group carefully documented the IDF’s activities in the area.

The report by Walla! News also revealed that Hezbollah operatives were seen at the border fence on Sunday night, and cut a hole in it. The Iranian-funded terror group has been carrying out similar operations in recent weeks, and have stolen security cameras and other military equipment, and even fired explosives, such as rockets, anti-tank missiles, and fireworks.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment with senior defense officials, including the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Minister of Strategic Affairs, the IDF Chief of Staff, and the heads of the Mossad and the Shin Bet. A statement after the meeting concluded said the Prime Minister accepted the recommendations and proposed plans of action suggested by the security officials. Among the topics ostensibly on the agenda was the tension on the northern border.

Last Friday, the IDF’s Intelligence Division admitted that Iran and Hezbollah were closely monitoring the turmoil in Israel over the judicial reforms, seeing a moment of historic weakness for the Jewish state.

The terror group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, on Saturday warned Israeli leaders to “beware” of attacking Lebanon or Hezbollah, saying his operatives “will be ready, without hesitation, to confront any mistake or foolishness.”