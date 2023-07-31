Gallant says reservists' protest could undermine Israel's security

'We are in a situation where it can explode on all fronts,' warns the defense minister

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told a closed meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in Tel Aviv on Monday that the harm from reservists’ refusal to serve in protest against the government’s judicial reform “is relatively limited and the IDF is capable of any mission."

However, he warned that “we are in a situation where it can explode on all fronts," adding that there is a "damage to national resilience due to deep division and this could turn into an attack on the security of the country."

The meeting brought together leaders of Israeli military intelligence, the head of military personnel, as well as the head of the operations division, General Oded Basiuk, who highlighted the efforts made to reduce the phenomenon of army reservists refusing to serve.

"The army conducts itself as in a military operation - regular assessments of the situation," he noted.

Last week, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addressed the controversy surrounding the proposed reform of the judicial system.

"We must gather the reservists, who are very dear to us, for their contribution to the security of the country. Even those, who have made the decision not to show up, the IDF needs you," he said.

"We will train, prepare and act together. We will choose to stand firm in the face of the challenges of this complex period. We have a great responsibility," stressed Halevi.