Four people were moderately wounded on Tuesday in a terror shooting attack outside of a shopping area in Ma'ale Adumim, near Jerusalem.

The assailant has been neutralized and many security forces are on the scene.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Terror shooting attack in Ma’aleh Adumim

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene for four wounded people and evacuated them to the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Har Ha Scopus hospitals, including a 40-year-old man in serious condition.

More details to come.