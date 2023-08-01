English
Four wounded in terror shooting attack near Jerusalem

Matthias Inbar

i24NEWS Defense Correspondent | @MatthiasInbar

Security forces at the scene of a suspected terror shooting attack in Ma’ale Adumim, near Jerusalem.
The assailant has been neutralized, security forces are on the scene

Four people were moderately wounded on Tuesday in a terror shooting attack outside of a shopping area in Ma'ale Adumim, near Jerusalem.

The assailant has been neutralized and many security forces are on the scene.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene for four wounded people and evacuated them to the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Har Ha Scopus hospitals, including a 40-year-old man in serious condition.

More details to come.

