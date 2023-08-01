Their remarks come during a visit to the headquarters of the IDF's Central Command, shortly after a terror attack left six Israelis wounded

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday assured that the IDF was "fully competent... for all challenges on all fronts."

Their remarks came during a visit to the IDF Central Command headquarters in Jerusalem, alongside IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi, and came shortly after a terror attack in the West Bank city of Ma'ale Adumim left six Israelis wounded.

Netanyahu held a situation assessment in which an overview of the intelligence and operational activity in the region was given. He then received an overview of the unique military means that are being used for the purposes of countering terrorism, gathering intelligence, and quickly transferring information from the intelligence elements to the operational end in the field.

In his opening remarks to an IDF unit, Netanyahu thanked the off-duty border policeman who shot and killed the terrorist who opened fire on a group of Israelis nearby only hours prior.

“I would like to praise the police officer who made contact, acted decisively, and quickly eliminated the terrorist in Ma'ale Adumim. I certainly appreciate that, as I appreciate what I saw here today," he said.

“I remind you that until now, everyone who has murdered Israelis - we have come to account with him. It is a combination of human intelligence, artificial intelligence, and lots of resourcefulness and commitment."

Amos Ben Gershom / GPO Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-L) and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (C-R) at the IDF's Central Command headquarters in Jerusalem.

"As I see it, the IDF is fully competent - this is true for all challenges on all fronts. I would like to tell you that not only is the IDF strong, but the economy is also strong, the prime minister continued, referring to the news that Amazon would invest $7.2 billion through 2037 into the Jewish state.

“The IDF is strong, Israel's economy is strong, and Israeli society and democracy will emerge strengthened. I want to inform you that I am working around the clock together with others on the solution," he concluded, in light of the civil unrest across Israel over the government's controversial judicial overhaul.

Gallant also praised IDF commanders and soldiers for their "continuous, steadfast, dedicated activity for Israel's security."

"Without them, we would not have achieved anything."