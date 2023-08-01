IDF assures ‘we are ready for any challenge’ amid tensions with Hezbollah on Lebanese border

Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin warns that the 'enemy across the border - Hezbollah - continues to plan to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel'

The commander of the IDF’s Northern Command Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin on Tuesday assured at a ceremony that the Israeli military was “ready for any challenge,” amid heightened tensions with the Hezbollah terror group on and across Israel’s border with Lebanon.

“The enemy across the border continues to plan how to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel and perfect its capabilities in an attempt to threaten the security of its residents,” Gordin told participants of the “Defender of the North Star” ceremony.

“Anyone who wants to try us from the outside will know that they will find us ready for any challenge and ready for any scenario because our strength lies in our unity and our excellent people,” he affirmed.

During the ceremony, certificates of excellence were awarded to units, bodies, and officials as a token of appreciation for their contribution to maintaining the security of the residents of northern Israel.

"Excellence has many faces, and many people who stand behind it. You outstanding people are the right marker for us and pull us up in your footsteps. We continue to maintain the northern border – regular and reserve forces, with the aim of ensuring the security of the residents of the north,” Gordin continued.

“Even in complex days for Israeli society, we do not stop for a moment. We are prepared… determined to keep the north flourishing and prosperous. Remember your duty to continue to excel, change, and develop for our greatest mission, protecting the northern border. Be proud of your success.”

Gordin's remarks came after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the IDF was "fully competent" and ready "for all challenges on all fronts," and followed a terror attack in the West Bank city of Ma'ale Adumim in which six people were wounded.