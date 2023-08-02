WATCH: New video shows Ma’ale Adumim terrorist opening fire inches away from children

The 20-year-old Palestinian shooter identified as Muhannad Mohammad al-Mazaraah was neutralized by an off-duty border policeman after wounding six Israelis

A new video of yesterday’s terrorist attack in the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim near Jerusalem shows a Palestinian terrorist bursting into a café and shooting Israelis with children just inches away from gunfire.

The 20-year-old Palestinian shooter identified as Muhannad Mohammad al-Mazaraah was neutralized by an off-duty border policeman after wounding six Israelis.

According to Wednesday’s updates on the victims, a seriously wounded Israeli is in stable condition after undergoing a surgery last night. Three more wounded are in moderate condition and two in light condition with one of them having been released from the hospital on Tuesday evening.

The U.S. State Department ‘unequivocally’ condemned the terror attack, saying Washington was “deeply concerned by the rising levels of violence in the West Bank in recent months.”