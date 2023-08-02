English
Drive-by shooting terror attack in the West Bank, one woman slightly wounded

Car of Israeli woman, shot at in the Hamra Junction in the West Bank.
Israeli security forces were searching the area for suspects, with a large presence in the city of Nablus, after a terror attack at the Hamra Juntion

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated security forces were searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting attack at the Hamra Junction in the West Bank, with reportedly a large presence in the city of Nablus. The victim was slightly wounded.

After bullets went through the car's windshield, glass shards hit the driver, causing light wounds to the woman's face. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics were at the scene, treating the 31-year-old.

This is a developing story...

