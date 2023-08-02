Herzog, Halevi visit northern border (again) in light of tensions with Hezbollah

The Israeli president warns the Lebanese terror group funded by Iran 'don't be mistaken. The IDF is strong, it is united'

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi toured Wednesday along the northern border with Lebanon, at the same time as Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in light of heightened tensions with Hezbollah.

Kobi Gidon / GPO Israeli President Isaac Herzog with his wife Michal, and a group of female IDF soldiers, at Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

"I look over the other side of the border at Lebanon. Lebanon is in havoc, it is collapsing, it is a tragedy. We extend our hands to the Lebanese people. They don't deserve this, they don't deserve the Iranian spell that kills and ruins many parts of their country," Herzog said in a statement.

"Most importantly, I want to tell our enemies - especially Hezbollah on the other side of the border - don't be mistaken. The IDF is strong, it is united. It is capable and will protect and defend our sovereignty and the security and well being of the people of Israel. This is our top priority” the Israeli president asserted.

IDF Spokesperson IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (R) conducts a security assessment along the Israel-Lebanon border, with the commander of the Northern Command and other army officials.

Commander of the IDF’s Northern Command, Uri Gordin, accompanied Halevi as they toured the construction of a security fence along the Israel-Lebanon Border, inspecting the progress made in recent months.

The senior commanders also presented a defense assessment of the area, as well as efforts to strengthen the security of Israeli residents in the north. The IDF officials concluded with a situation assessment, during which recent events were reviewed and a variety of measures which were used to thwart sovereignty violations in the border area were presented.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that the country will also complete a security barrier on the border with Jordan, to prevent the smuggling of weapons into the West Bank, noting that Iran intensified its efforts to transfer arms to Palestinian terrorist groups.

Two weeks ago, on July 20, the Hezbollah affiliated media channel Al-Manar shared footage of Halevi on Israel’s northern front. The Israeli military head was seen with his entourage, as filmed by the Lebanese on their side of the border.