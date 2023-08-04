Among the mourners at the funeral was IDF veteran Itzik Saidyan, who self-immolated two years ago in a case that attracted national attention

Bar Kalaf, a former IDF soldier who died from self-immolation earlier this week after his application to be recognized as suffering from PTSD was denied, was buried on Friday outside the Israeli coastal city of Netanya.

“I don’t know what God decided, but Bar, I want you to see all the people here… how much they loved you,” Kalaf’s mother Kochava Arava said in her eulogy, according to Walla! News.

“I didn’t succeed in protecting you, if society, the state, and Defense Ministry didn’t succeed in protecting you, but you did protect — your brothers, me, the country,” she added.

Among the mourners at the funeral was IDF veteran Itzik Saidyan, who self-immolated two years ago in a case that attracted national attention.

“My mission is meaningless now and the saddest thing is that’s it not worth dying for our country,” Saidyan said. “Enough is enough, may this be the last case.”

Kalaf, who served in the military between 2008 and 2011 and as a reservist during the 2014 Gaza war, was homeless for some time after his release. The 33-year-old set himself on fire on Tuesday after the Israeli Defense Ministry denied his request to be officially recognized as a wounded veteran, which would have made him eligible for state support and benefits. He died of his wounds two days later.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said it “shares in the grief of the Kalaf family over Bar Kalaf’s death,” adding that his request was “thoroughly examined by the best psychiatrists… and no connection was found between his mental illness, which is not PTSD, and his military service.”