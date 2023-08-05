It is understood that the former aide of a parliamentarian from Ben-Gvir's party is not suspected of shooting Palestinian teenager

Israeli security forces on Saturday arrested two suspected Jewish extremists in connection with a deadly incident in the West Bank on Friday. One of the suspects is a former spokesperson for a hardline Israeli lawmaker, according to local media.

It is understood that the former aid for an unnamed parliamentarian from Itamar Ben-Gvir Otzmah Yehudit party was not suspected of being behind the shooting death of 19-year-old Qusai Jamal Maatan.

In a statement earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cited Palestinian reports and witnesses as saying clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli civilians who were herding sheep near Burqa village.

Both sides threw rocks, the Palestinians let off fireworks and "Israeli civilians shot towards the Palestinians," the army said.

"As a result of the confrontation, a Palestinian was killed, four others were injured, and a Palestinian vehicle was found burned. Several Israeli civilians were injured from rocks hurled at them," it said, adding security forces arrived after the shooting.