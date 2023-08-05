English
Man critically wounded in shooting attack in central Tel Aviv, terrorist neutralized

Scene of the attack in Tel Aviv
At least one Israeli was critically wounded in a terrorist attack in central Tel Aviv on Saturday. The Palestinian terrorist who opened fire at passersby on the busy Allenby street was neutralized, according to early reports. 

Emergency services arrived on the scene and evacuated the victim, reported to be in his late 30s or early 40s, to the hospital.  

