Police say the guard's actions prevented a 'far more heinous' attack

The municipal security patrolman critically wounded by a Palestinian terrorist Saturday evening in Tel Aviv died of his wounds, a statement from the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv said. "Chen lost his life in the line of duty as he was preventing with his body a larger attack and in his death saved many lives,” the statement further read.

A spokesperson for Israeli police told i24NEWS that Chen Amir's actions prevented a "far more heinous" attack.

"Still cannot believe this," one of Amir's colleagues told journalists, speaking on the condition of anonymity. "He was a hero even in his final moments."

While on patrol on a central Tel Aviv street, Amir spotted a 22-year-old Palestinian behaving suspiciously; as approached him, the terrorist shot him from close range. The terrorist, a member of the Islamic Jihad, was then shot dead by Amir's colleagues.

Amir, 42, was a father of three.

The hospital added that Amir's family agreed to donate his organs.