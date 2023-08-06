The Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Border Police also arrest four wanted men in West Bank villages near Hebron

Israeli security forces mapped Sunday morning the house of a Palestinian terrorist who murdered Tel Aviv municipal patrolman Chen Amir, which could have been a much larger terror attack on Saturday night.

The mapping is done in preparation for the house’s likely demolition. In addition, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Border Police arrested four wanted men in West Bank villages near the city of Hebron.

During the activity, Palestinian suspects threw explosives at the Israeli security, who responded with live fire. There were no reported casualties.

The Palestinian was spotted behaving suspiciously by Amir, while patrolling Tel Aviv’s central Allenby street. When the municipal patrolman approached the suspect, the terrorist shot the Israeli father of three, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A spokesperson for Israeli police told i24NEWS that Amir's actions prevented a "far more heinous" attack. The terrorist, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), was shot dead by another patrolman.

The Israeli Police chief said the attacker was a 22-year-old from the West Bank city of Jenin, confirming his terror plan with a "martyr" letter found on his person. Palestinian reports named him as Kamel Abu Bakr.

The Palestinian terrorist groups Hamas and PIJ praised the attack as an "appropriate response to the crimes of the Zionist regime in the West Bank."