Israel's Shin Bet security agency arrested several individuals suspected of links to Saturday's deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Hebrew-language media reported on Sunday.

The attack saw Chen Amir, a municipal security patrolman, murdered by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist. The terrorist was then shot dead by Amir's colleagues.

It is understood that at least two of those arrested by the Shin Bet are related to the terrorist, 22-year-old Jenin resident Kamal Abu Ahmed.