The operation near Jenin takes place less than 24 hours after another Jenin terrorist murdered a security patrolman in Tel Aviv

Israeli security forces on Sunday shot dead three Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank who were en route to Israel in order to perpetrate a terrorist attack.

The operation near Jenin takes place less than 24 hours after another Jenin terrorist murdered a security patrolman in Tel Aviv.

A statement from the military spokesperson named 26-year-old Naif Abu Tzoitz as the cell leader. He was a prominent terror operative involved in numerous attacks against Israeli forces and in coordinating terrorist activities with counterparts in the Gaza Strip.

M16-type guns were found in the vehicle.