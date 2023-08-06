English
Israeli forces kill three Palestinian terrorists en route to attack

Jonathan Regev

Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright LawA photo of Palestinian terrorists from Jenin who were en route to Israel.

The operation near Jenin takes place less than 24 hours after another Jenin terrorist murdered a security patrolman in Tel Aviv

Israeli security forces on Sunday shot dead three Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank who were en route to Israel in order to perpetrate a terrorist attack. 

The operation near Jenin takes place less than 24 hours after another Jenin terrorist murdered a security patrolman in Tel Aviv.

A statement from the military spokesperson named 26-year-old Naif Abu Tzoitz as the cell leader. He was a prominent terror operative involved in numerous attacks against Israeli forces and in coordinating terrorist activities with counterparts in the Gaza Strip.

M16-type guns were found in the vehicle. 

