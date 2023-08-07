The investigation follows Israeli reports of an explosion near the Shaked community in the West Bank

Smoke could be seen after a reported explosion near the Shaked community in the West Bank. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the source was an improvised explosives device (IED).

Initial reports suggested a rocket was launched from Jenin or that an explosive was thrown, according to local reports.

However, the IDF later concluded that it was an IED that blew up in Palestinian territory and posed no risk, with no casualties or damage.

The IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency and the Border police arrested two suspects earlier on Monday in Jenin. It was part of a wider arrest raid throughout the West Bank.

In particular, five suspects were arrested in the West Bank village of Burqa for their involvement in a deadly confrontation on Friday, during which a Jewish settler killed a Palestinian teenager.

Israel’s Police had already arrested two Jewish settlers, on Saturday, for their suspected involvement, with charges of causing death with intent or racially motivated indifference, which is equivalent to murder.