Israel's DM Gallant warns Hezbollah: ‘We won't hesitate to unleash all our power, don't make a mistake’

'The enemy needs to understand that when it comes to Israel's security - we are all united,' Gallant stressed

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday that Israel "will not hesitate to use all our power" against the Lebanese terrorist movement.

"I warn Hezbollah, Nasrallah - not to make a mistake. You have made mistakes in the past, you have paid very heavy prices. If, God forbid, an escalation or conflict develops here, we will return Lebanon to the Stone Age. We will not hesitate to use all our power, and wear down every inch of Hezbollah and Lebanon if we have to," Gallant said, while touring Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari Children ride their bicycles past a poster of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at the Lebanese-Israeli border village of Marwaheen, southern Lebanon.

Gallant visited the "Galil" Division 91 together with the commander of the Northern Command, Major General Uri Gordin, and other senior officers. The minister "observed and assessed the situation in the Har Dov region, and spoke about the latest developments in the sector."

"The Minister of Defense received from the commanders an overview of the defense efforts being made along the border, and of the progress of the construction of the barrier that is being carried out these days," an official statement said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688884891755147264 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Gallant also met with the commanding general, the commanders of the brigades and battalions. The minister "emphasized the importance of speeding up the construction of the (security) barrier," and strengthening Israeli forces "in the face of the growing challenges" in the area.

"I arrived this morning at the northern border, in order to closely follow the events that have been happening here lately. I met here with the commanders of the IDF and the fighters - we have excellent commanders and determined fighters," said Gallant.

JALAA MAREY / AFP Members of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon talk with Israeli soldiers through the border fence on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Kfarkila.

"We will know how to protect the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel in any way. The enemy needs to understand that when it comes to Israel's security - we are all united," he stressed.

"Make no mistakes, we do not want war, but we are ready to protect our citizens, our soldiers and our sovereignty," Gallant said regarding Hezbollah and its leadership.