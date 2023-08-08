Shin Bet dismantles terror cell that was planning attacks in Israel

Alam Kaabi leads terror activities in the West Bank in which he recruits Palestinians to carry out attacks, the Israeli internal security service says

Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency on Tuesday said it had dismantled a terror cell that was planning attacks against Israelis, orchestrated by a Palestinian terrorist in Lebanon.

In a joint operation with the IDF, the Shin Bet in recent months arrested “a number” of Palestinians living in the West Bank who planned or were planning terror attacks against Israelis. The terror infrastructure, according to the Shin Bet, was overseen by Alam Kaabi, originally from Nablus and an activist of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine who was deported to Gaza but now resides in Lebanon.