Security forces are conducting searches in the area, no casualties reported

A suspected shooting attack was reported on Tuesday afternoon after a terrorist opened fire towards a bus in the Binyamin area of the West Bank.

Israeli security forces have begun conducting searches in the area for the perpetrator of the attempted attack, while no injuries have been reported.

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed the attempted attack and the ongoing search for the shooter.

"A shot was fired at an Israeli bus, the driver reported this to the security forces, and continued his journey to the settlement of Aterat. At this time the security forces are conducting searches in the area."

This is a developing story