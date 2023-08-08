English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Manhunt underway after attempted shooting attack near Binyamin

i24NEWS

1 min read
Israeli soldiers and police inspect the scene of shooting attack in Tapuah Junction, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 2, 2021.
Sraya Diamant/Flash90Israeli soldiers and police inspect the scene of shooting attack in Tapuah Junction, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 2, 2021.

Security forces are conducting searches in the area, no casualties reported

A suspected shooting attack was reported on Tuesday afternoon after a terrorist opened fire towards a bus in the Binyamin area of the West Bank.

Israeli security forces have begun conducting searches in the area for the perpetrator of the attempted attack, while no injuries have been reported. 

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed the attempted attack and the ongoing search for the shooter.

"A shot was fired at an Israeli bus, the driver reported this to the security forces, and continued his journey to the settlement of Aterat. At this time the security forces are conducting searches in the area."

This is a developing story

This article received 0 comments