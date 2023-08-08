The two missiles were aimed at a mounted patrol of IDF soldiers moving near the village of Reger, on the border with Lebanon

The anti-tank missiles that were fired from Lebanon and landed near the border fence with Israel last month were aimed at an IDF patrol on the Israeli side of the border, according to a Tuesday report.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the two missiles were aimed at a mounted patrol of IDF soldiers moving near the village of Reger, on the border with Lebanon.

At the time of the launch, the IDF responded with artillery shelling on the launch site within Lebanese territory.

An IDF official told Israeli media in July that the assessment was that a Palestinian terrorist group in Lebanon was responsible for the rocket launch, claiming it was a retaliation for the Jenin counter-terror operation on Monday.

A source told i24NEWS that there was a response with 15 artillery shells toward an area between Kafr Shuba and Halta in Lebanon.

The IDF Spokesperson stated at the time that there was no incident on Israeli territory, saying that the explosion took place across the border fence near the village of Ghajar.

Ghajar is notable for lying on both sides of the border, and for years access to the town was restricted on the Israeli side.