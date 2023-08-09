Israel's thwarts attempted drone smuggling into Gaza Strip

The drones are suspected to have been intended for reconnaissance purposes by terrorist groups operating within the Gaza Strip

Israeli Ministry of Defense security personnel have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 10 reconnaissance drones into the Gaza Strip, Israel's Ministry of Defense spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The drones were concealed within a black bag inside a minibus at the Erez Crossing at the Gaza border, according to the statement.

Israel Ministry of Defense Drones intended for Gaza terrorist groups that have been confiscated by Israeli forces at the Erez Crossing

The statement added that the security personnel believe the drones are suspected to have been intended for reconnaissance purposes by terrorist groups operating within the Gaza Strip.

"The vigilant security guards and K9 Unit at the Erez Crossing were responsible for preventing this smuggling attempt. During the inspection of the vehicle, a specially trained canine detected the suspicious package and indicated its presence by sitting on it."

"The incident has been transferred to security forces for further investigation."